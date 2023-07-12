Posted in: FX, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, preview, rob mcelhenney, season 16, trailer

IASIP: Rob McElhenney Reveals "Neurodevelopmental Disorders" Diagnosis

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney shared his "neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities" diagnosis online.

Normally, with an episode of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on the way in a few hours, we would be sharing a preview of what's ahead. But for this go-around, we're putting any looks at S16E07: "The Gang Goes Bowling" on hold for what McElhenney opened up about on social media earlier today. Promising more background & details in two weeks during an episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, McElhenney revealed that he's been diagnosed with "neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities" in a tweet early on Wednesday. "I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!" the "Always Sunny" creator wrote. "It's not something I would normally talk about publicly, but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things, and I wanted to remind you that you're not alone. You're not stupid. You're not 'bad.' It might feel that way sometimes. But it's not true :)."

Here's a look at McElhenney's tweet from earlier today where he shared his diagnosis:

I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46! I go through the full diagnosis/prognosis on the @thesunnypodcast (which drops in 2 weeks) It's not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are… — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16E07 "The Gang Goes Bowling"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 7 "The Gang Goes Bowling": The guys crash Dee's bowling league night and compete in a battle of the sexes at a bowling alley owned by the McPoyles; Dee, Artemis, The Waitress, and Gail the Snail versus Dennis, Mac, Charlie, and Frank in a classic match to prove who is better. Directed by Megan Ganz and written by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Preview

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 8 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day": After a physical reveals that Dennis has elevated blood pressure, he decides to take a day away from The Gang to de-stress at the beach. But life has other plans, and his day spirals into a domino chain of tech and customer service challenges until he can no longer contain his rage. Written by Ross Maloney and directed by Heath Cullens.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!