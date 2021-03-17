Impact to Challenge WrestleMania with Hardcore Justice Special

"Going head-to-head […] makes the statement loud and clear: Game on!" said Hulk Hogan in a TNA Wrestling press release. The year was 2009, and by January 4th, 2010, TNA Impact would debut on Monday Nights opposite WWE Raw. For a company that was on the precipice of great things at the time, this was the beginning of a decade-long decline. But maybe it was just too ahead of its time?

On April 10th, the company now known as Impact Wrestling will once again challenge WWE, but this time, they aren't starting with small potatoes like Monday Night Raw. This time, Impact is going after the granddaddy of them all: WrestleMania. And instead of an aging Hulk Hogan to lead them into this new era of competition, Impact Wrestling has something better: a slightly less aging Tommy Dreamer.

A press release from Impact has all the details:

Hardcore Justice Will Be Served on IMPACT Plus They are a special breed of athlete. Violent, fearless, extreme. Risk-takers who not only embrace the brutality and threat of physical pain but actually delight in it. IMPACT Wrestling presents Hardcore Justice, streaming Saturday, April 10th exclusively on IMPACT Plus. As seen on the post-Sacrifice edition of IMPACT!, Scott D'Amore granted the "Innovator of Violence" Tommy Dreamer his request to book the card for Hardcore Justice. Prepare yourself for a night of extreme action! Stay tuned for more Hardcore Justice news and match announcements.

Will this be the beginning of a new era of dominance for Impact Wrestling? Will the fall of WrestleMania be the first domino in a chain that will reshape the landscape of the wrestling world? Was Dixie Carter right all along when she said eleven years ago, "We're firing that first shot?" On April 10th, we will find out.