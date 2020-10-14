Impact Wrestling – Crazzy Steve Gets to Second Base with Fallah Bahh

In the first hour of Impact Wrestling, Rosemary makes wedding plans, Crazzy Steve gets to second base with Fallah Bahh, and it's Deaner vs. Deaner. Welcome to Bleeding Cool's Impact Wrestling report. We watch Impact, so you don't have to. Though you should, it's a good show.

After a "last week on Impact," Moose berates Scott D'Amore about his missing title and upcoming match at an "undisclosed location." D'Amore is incredulous. Moose is in a match in a fake place with a person who doesn't work here for a belt he never won. Plus, D'Amore has better things to do: waiting for a call from Rich Swann's doctor. As Moose walks away, EC3 appears via wall projection again. Impact can't even afford a projector with enough lumens to show up well with the lights on. EC3 gives Moose a riddle to find the TNA Championship. Moose says he knows where he needs to go. The Impact opening credits roll.

After the credits, Rosemary heads to the ring with her cheap knockoff of The Nobodies by Marilyn Manson theme. You can't afford Marilyn Manson, Impact? He'd probably give you the song for a bag of heroin! Then Taya Valkyrie comes out. Next out are Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz. Finally, Havok and Neveah come out.

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Neveah

This match is all about drama stemming from Rosemary's upcoming wedding to John E. Bravo. Steelz and Hogan wanted to be his best men and tried to get him to stand up to them, and Rosemary wasn't cool with that. As for Havok and Neveah, they have beef with Rosemary over plans to resurrect James Mitchell to officiate the wedding. And before this angle started, Havok and Neveah feuded with Steelz and Hogan for a couple of months, so there's still resentment there. So all three teams are going to settle their differences in the ring. I'm sure everyone will get along after this.

This is the perfect match to open Impact, showcasing one of the company's best assets, its stacked Knockouts division, perhaps the best women's division in all of pro wrestling. And these three teams represent a spectrum of different styles.

And it's a good match. Everyone gets a chance to show off a little bit.

Rosemary gets the win for her team with a double underhook suplex, which is the right move, as the wedding, they're involved in is one of the biggest angles in Impact right now.

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne talk about the Bound for Glory card. Eric Young will face Rich Swann… provided he can wrestle after Young's vicious attack last week, of course. EC3 will face Moose at an "undisclosed location" for the TNA Championship. And the Call Your Shot Gauntlet returns, giving the winner an opportunity at any title, any place, any time. Tonight, Madman Fulton will face Doc Gallows, Kimber Lee will face Kylie Rae.

John E. Bravo yells at his groomsmen about being broke. Fallah Bahh shows up and says he didn't get the money. Johnny Swinger doesn't believe him. Crazzy Steve accuses Fallah Bahh of hiding something. Fallah Bahh says Steve is defending Swinger because he's his young boy. He challenges him to a match and leaves. Steve leaves. Bravo storms off. One of the Deaners suggests a dance number for the reception, and the groomsmen refuse.

Impact takes a commercial break, and if you're watching on Twitch like me, that means there are no actual commercials, so you get Melissa Santos talking to the Twitch viewers. Melissa talks about how Impact's Knockouts division is the best. Hey! I was just saying that!

Rosemary talks to Havok backstage and asks her to cooperate in resurrecting James Mitchell so he can officiate the wedding. Havok says she made Mitchell exit this reality for a reason. Rosemary says the wedding is more important. Havok says if Rosemary can beat her in a match next week, Havok will help. If not, Rosemary has to leave her alone.

Fallah Bahh comes to the ring. Then Crazzy Steve does.

Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh

More wedding fallout. As the best man, Fallah Bahh was supposed to get money to help pay for the wedding. So last week, he stole Hernandez's arm wrestling money. But as we saw earlier, he seemed not to want to hand it over.

This isn't much of a match, though. It's a comedy match.

It becomes clear in the match that Fallah Bahh is keeping the wad of cash between his boobs under his shirt. Steve keeps trying to take it.

Eventually, Steve rips off Fallah Bahh's top, and Bahh covers up and gets pinned.

He backs away up the ramp, and the money is revealed on television. So not only was Steve right… but now Hernandez will know what happened to the money.

Rhino talks to Heath backstage. Rhino says he pulled some strings for Heath and got him in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match. And if Heath or Rhino win, Heath gets the contract with Impact he wanted. But if neither of them wins, Heath gets no more opportunities. They've got a match coming up next, so Rhino tells Heath to get ready. After Heath leaves, Scott D'Amore talks to Rhino. He asks when Rhino is gonna tell Heath about the other part of the deal they made: Rhino will also be fired from Impact if neither one of them win.

Impact takes another commercial break. The big news from the break Twitch show is that Melissa Santos finally has her own emoji. After the break, Kaleb with a K introduces Tenille Dashwood, who he calls the winner of the upcoming Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Tommy Dreamer, and Johnny Swinger, and one of the Deaners come out too. They're a tag team, apparently. Hernandez, Alisha Edwards, Rhino, Heath, and the other Deaner are their opponents. Brian Myers is at ringside. Impact takes another commercial break before the match starts.

Tenille Dashwood, Tommy Dreamer, Johnny Swinger, and a Deaner vs. Hernandez, Alisha Edwards, Rhino, and Heath

This is the worst possible situation for me. Deaners on both sides of the match. Is it possible for them both to lose?

Well, you know my Deaners rule. I'll see you when this thing is over.

The team with the Deaner wins.

Oh, okay, fine, you know it was the team with Rhino and Heath because that team goes on to compete in the gauntlet at Bound for Glory.

Sami Callahan gets in an altercation with Eddie Edwards backstage. Ken Shamrock runs up, jumps Edwards, and puts him in the ankle lock. Impact takes another commercial break here. During the break, Brian Cage gets jealous of the Twitch chatters complimenting Melissa Santos. She mocks him for it, and everyone laughs.

And now, it's time for us to switch over to part two of our Impact Wrestling report, so click down below for the second hour of Impact.

