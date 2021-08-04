Impeachment: American Crime Story Teaser "The Gift" Sets the Story

Earlier this week, FX shared the official poster/key art for the third installment of the award-winning series, and now viewers are getting a look at a teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story. Based on news reports covering the scandal as well as Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, the season shines a spotlight on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal through the eyes of Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). In the following clip, the series lays the foundation for the scandal that would rock the nation and the world. And it begins with "The Gift"…

Here's a look at the first official teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story, premiering September 7 on FX:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Impeachment: American Crime Story | Gift – Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykrhBHuuR9U)

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics, and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.

Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Clive Owen as President Clinton, Edie Falco as First Lady Hillary Clinton, Anthony Green as VP Al Gore, Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge, Betty Gilpin as conservative media pundit Ann Coulter, and Colin Hanks also star. Impeachment: American Crime Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. The series is a 20th Television and FX Productions production.

