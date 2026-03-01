Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: industry

Industry Season 4 Finale "Both, And" Preview: Tender Shockwaves Hit

Check out our updated preview for tonight's Season 4 finale of HBO's Myha'la and Marisa Abela-starring Industry, S04E08: "Both, And."

It's not like season finales don't already come with a ton of expectations, but HBO and EPs Mickey Down and Konrad Kay's Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Ken Leung-starring Industry S04E08: "Both, And" also stands to set the table for how things are going to look with the fifth and final season (more on that in a minute). As you're about to see in the preview below, things are not looking good for Tender – and that means a whole lot of folks are going to get caught up in the mess when it all goes down. We're interested in seeing how this all plays out, especially for Harper (Myha'la), and what storyline seeds will be planted for the final run.

Industry Season 4 Episode 8: "Both, And" Preview

Industry Season 4 Episode 8: "Both, And" – Tender dominates the headlines, sending shockwaves across the media and the government. Written and directed by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay.

"We're privileged to have joined the small, esteemed club of dramas that have run for five seasons on HBO. This March marks a decade since we first began to conceive of the world of 'Industry,' and it exists because of the unwavering faith and vision of our partners and former partners at HBO — Casey, Frannie, Kara, Cela, Sam, Kathleen, and Max. Without Jane Tranter's imagination and belief, the show would simply be a dead idea in a drawer somewhere. She — alongside her partners at Bad Wolf — has been our guiding light and fiercest champion. We'd also like to thank the BBC for their partnership," Down and Kay shared when the news of the series returning for a final run was first announced.

The series creators continued, "For some time now, we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party. We'd like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one. Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world-class performances. Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill. It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future."

At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

HBO's Industry stars Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.

The critically acclaimed series is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!