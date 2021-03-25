Inside Man: Netflix, Tucci, Tennant & More Join Moffat BBC Series

Though Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock) is looking to keep as many details under spoiler wraps as possible when it comes to his upcoming BBC drama Inside Man, we did learn on Thursday some of the names set to join the cast- as well as which streaming service is on board to go global with the series. First reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood, Stanley Tucci (Supernova, Spotlight) has been cast in the title role, with David Tennant (Des, Doctor Who), Dolly Wells (The Pursuit of Love, Dracula), and Lydia West (It's A Sin) also joining the project. But that's not all- Netflix is also on board to distribute the series outside of the U.K. and Ireland via a deal through BBC Studios.

Paul McGuigan is set to direct Inside Man, with Alex Mercer producing. Sue Vertue for Hartswood Films and Ben Irving will executive produce for the BBC, with Chris Sussman overseeing for Netflix. While specifics are few and far between as to the plot, DH reports that the fur-part series centers on a prisoner on death row in the U.S., a vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way. To be clear, Moffat is not kidding about spoilers and the story leaking out. Plot details are being kept firmly under wraps to the point where Moffat is the only one who actually knows how it ends. Yup, that means the BBC and Netflix are as much in the dark about the ending as we are right now. Speaking about the project, Moffat and Vertue are excited to "crawl out of our lockdown bunker" to start work on a series that Sussman calls "fiendishly clever"- with Wenger adding that the combination of the script and cast will create 'television magic" for the viewers.