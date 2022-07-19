Interview with the Vampire: Anne Rice Series Key Art Intros Louis

With only days to go until showrunner Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire heads to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this weekend, AMC is continuing along with its series of teaser key art posters introducing viewers to the show's major players. Set to hit screens before the end of the year, the series adaptation stars Sam Reid (Lambs of God, The Hunting) as Lestat, Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Doctor Who) as Louis, Bailey Bass ("Avatar" sequels) as Claudia, newcomer Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson (BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Levi, Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) as Rashid, Maura Grace Athari (Quarantine Therapy) as Antoinette, and Eric Bogosian (Talk Radio) as interviewer Daniel Molloy. This time around, the spotlight shines on Anderson's Louis… "Satisfied and filled to the brim, but dead and changeless":

Our second round of key art focused on Reid's Lestat and his philosophy for vampires: "God kills, and so shall we."

And for the first round, the key art focus was on "Sister, daughter, infant death"… Bass' Claudia:

And it was Bogosian who was the focus of the teaser for the series that was released on Wednesday:

In a previously-released teaser, viewers were first given a chance to hear some of that infamous interview from which the title is based. Now here's a look (or more like a listen) to just a small bite of what the series has to offer, followed by the previously-released Lestat-focused official teaser:

With showrunner Jones writing and executive producing, the seven-episode first season of Interview with the Vampire is set to premiere sometime this fall and is currently in production (along with Mayfair Witches) in New Orleans. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.