Interview with the Vampire: New Season 2 Preview Images Released

Check out new S02 images from AMC's Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

Article Summary AMC releases exciting Season 2 preview images for Interview with the Vampire.

New casting updates include David Costabile and Roxane Duran.

Season 2 to premiere on AMC & AMC+ starting May 12th.

Previously-released clips and season overview hint at thrilling vampire tales.

Along with some great production & casting news for AMC Network's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches during today's TCA Winter Press Event, there was a lot for fans of Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire to smile about. With the second season set to hit AMC & AMC+ beginning on Sunday, May 12th, we learned that David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions, Suits) will guest star as Leonard, a seasoned TV personality who has a run-in with Molloy. In addition, Roxane Duran's (The White Ribbon, Riviera) Madeleine and Bally Gill's (Sherwood, Slow Horses) Real Rashid will also appear – as will Ben Daniels as Santiago. But that's not all, because we also have a new set of preview images to pass along, too:

Here's a look back at the extended clip from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with an official overview of what's to come:

The interview continues. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

