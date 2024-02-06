Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV | Tagged: amc, amc plus, anne rice, mayfair witches, preview, season 2

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Production Begins; New Series Confirmed

Production on AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 2 is underway; John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) is developing a The Talamasca series.

Along with some great news for Interview with the Vampire fans, AMC Networks had some love to offer viewers of Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, with the Alexandria Daddario-starring second season officially kicking off production in New Orleans. In addition, Alyssa Jirrels (Fatal Attraction, Boo Bitch, This is the Year) has joined the cast as a series regular, with Ted Levine (Big Sky, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Tiny Beautiful Things) tapped as a recurring guest star and Thora Birch (American Beauty, Hocus Pocus, The Walking Dead) as a guest star. Jirrels stars as Moira Mayfair, Rowan Fielding's (Daddario) cousin and a mind reader, who blames the family and Lasher for the death of her sister Tessa. Levine stars as Julien Mayfair, Cortland's (Harry Hamlin) father, a master manipulator and diabolical presence that haunts the family. Birch stars as Gifford Mayfair, a self-deprecating tarot reader and wannabe bohemian who lately spends a lot of time at her lake house. In addition, John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) will write & executive-produce a new series focusing on the secret society, The Talamasca.

"The beloved world created by Anne Rice continues to be a vast and exciting source of story and character for us to explore, develop, and bring to life on screen," shared Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks. "We look forward to sharing second seasons of both 'Interview' and 'Mayfair,' two visually stunning productions that feature exciting new elements from Rice's novels, with an audience and fanbase that have embraced these series and unforgettable characters from the beginning. Beyond the existing shows, we're actively developing a potential third series in this expanding franchise, with the incomparable John Lee Hancock crafting a story based on Rice's captivating Talamasca society."

Based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, AMC's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan Fielding, who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. In addition to Daddario and Hamlin, the series stars Jack Huston as Lasher and Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve. The series is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, Showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

