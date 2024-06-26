Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, season 3

Interview with the Vampire Renewed: Season 3 Info Released (SPOILERS)

AMC renewed Rolin Jones's Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid & Delainey Hayles-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire - with Season 3 details.

With the second season finale of Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire hitting this weekend, AMC Networks is putting fans' minds at ease with some great news. That's right, the hit series (and possibly one of THE best television series going today) will be back for a third season – and we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because we have an overview/logline for what's to come with Season 3 that was also released. "In season three, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller 'Interview With The Vampire,' the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed, and others we can't tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time, and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified." Let the speculation begin!

"Thank you to the brilliant casts and crews of the first two seasons that got us to this day. Thank you to the rabid, beautifully unwell fandom that scaled the castle walls to get us to this day. Thank you to Dan McDermott and Ben Davis for the funds and tools to continue the great work of dramatizing Anne Rice's extraordinary novels. And sincere apologies to the family and friends of actor Sam Reid for the possession that continues to this day. Monsieur L extends his promise to return his body upon cancellation (may that evening never come.)," Jones shared in a statement.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, added, "When you buy the rights to 18 Anne Rice novels that have sold more than 150 million copies, in your wildest dreams, you hope there's a show as good as 'Interview' on the other end. What Rolin has done with these stories and characters, working so closely with Mark [Johnson] as the steward of this universe has exceeded the loftiest version of our expectations. We can't wait to see where this creative team takes the series from here and know we are walking alongside an incredibly loyal and passionate base of fans who feel as strongly about this material as we do."

