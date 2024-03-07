Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, season 2, trailer

Interview with the Vampire S02: Anderson, Reid Tackle Fan Questions

Returning to AMC for Season 2 this May, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire stars Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid tackled some fan questions.

Even though we still have about two months to go until its second season return, AMC is waiting to start whetting our appetites for Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. But for this go-around, we're getting something a bit different – and a lot more personal. In a special featurette, Anderson & Reid look to answer as many fan questions as they can – time-wise and from a spoiler standpoint. Will Lestat be "feisty" this season? Will we get Lestat's side of things? Who will be wearing the "most fabulous outfit" this season? Will we be getting more of Armand's backstory? Can we expect cameos from other books this season? Will we get any episodes from other characters' perspectives? Which quote from Season 1 will play into Season 2? The answers are: Yes… yes (but not from his perspective)… Hayles' Claudia…. yes… yes… yes… "memory's a monster."

With the series set to return on May 12th, here's a look at what Anderson & Reid had to share with the fans – followed by a look back at some of what we know about the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire:

Previously, we learned that Ben Daniels and Roxane Duran (The White Ribbon, Riviera) had joined the cast to play Santiago and Madeleine. In addition, Bally Gill (Sherwood, Slow Horses) has joined the series, with David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions, Suits) set to guest star. Here's a look back at the extended clip & sneak peek from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with an official overview of what's to come:

The interview continues. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

