Interview with the Vampire S03 Writers' Room Returns, Needs Mic Check

The writers' room for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 3 are back on social media and looking for a mic check.

In terms of the third season of AMC and Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, it just feels right that the Halloween season would be the time for a big update. Well, it looks like we have one – with the show's writers' room posting this earlier today, "Ahem ahem… Mic check 1, 2… Mic check 1, 2… Is this thing on?" – the group's first post since May 2023. Shortly after, the show's main social media account acknowledged their return: "Welcome back from your long sleep in the earth. 👀"

Here's a look at the post from the show's writers' official social media account, followed by the show's social media account welcoming them back to the land of the living:

Ahem ahem… Mic check 1, 2… Mic check 1, 2…

Is this thing on? — Interview With the Vampire Writer's Room (@IWTVWriters) October 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Welcome back from your long sleep in the earth. 👀 https://t.co/7NX2eLfrhQ — Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) October 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In season three, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller 'Interview With The Vampire,' the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour," read the official overview for the third season. "Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed, and others we can't tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time, and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified. Now, here's a look at the official lyric video for Lestat de Lioncourt's "Long Face":

Speaking with The Los Angeles Times, Jones shared that they're looking to create "a little pop masterpiece" next season – dropping the names of two powerfully influential musicals that are setting the bar. "Lestat becomes a rock star. Let's start there. We're going to do a lot with that and are excited about potentially working with Daniel Hart, who's done the music for the first two seasons," Jones shared. "We're going to try to beat 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' and 'Rocky Horror.' We're about to try to make a little pop masterpiece."

Mark Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

