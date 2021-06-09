Invasion Set for October; Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Drama Shares Teaser, Images

On Tuesday, Apple TV+ released a trailer for what's to come this summer from the streaming service, and one of those in the spotlight was Simon Kinberg and David Weil's upcoming 10-episode sci-fi drama Invasion. Set to premiere in October, the series follows an alien invasion through the perspective of various individuals from across the globe- with Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna starring. Now, viewers are getting their first full preview for the project- first with a set of preview images introducing our cast. Following that, we have a teaser that previews how the world reacts when aliens first make their presence known to Earth. Let's just say it's not pretty- as you're about to see.

Now here's your look at the first official teaser for the upcoming Apple TV+ sci-fi drama Invasion, premiering its first three episodes on Friday, October 22 (with the remaining episodes releasing weekly on Fridays):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Invasion — Official Teaser | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bl-UkWWnb2g)

Neil takes on the role of Sheriff John Bell Tyson, a weathered rural lawman on the verge of retirement, while Anderson's Trevante Ward is a courageous soldier stationed in Afghanistan when the invasion hits. Farahani is set for the role of Aneesha Malik, a first-generation Syrian immigrant, wife, and mother living in Long Island; while Nassar's Ahmed Malik is Aneesha's husband and a Syrian immigrant and successful businessman. Finally, Shioli Kutsuna is on board as Mitsuki, an intelligent member of mission control in Japan's space program JASA. Written by Simon Kinberg, David Weil, and Andrew Baldwin, and directed by Jakob Verbuggen, Apple TV+'s Invasion is executive produced by Kinberg, Weil, Baldwin, Verbuggen, Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman, Elisa Ellis, and Katie O'Connell Marsh. Boat Rocker Studios produces, with the series set to hit the streaming service on Friday, October 22.

