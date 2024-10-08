Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: animation, invincible fight girl

Invincible Fight Girl Set to Bodyslam Adult Swim/Toonami This November

Andy's goal to become "The Greatest Professional Wrestler of All Time" begins November 2nd when Invincible Fight Girl hits Adult Swim screens.

If it were up to her parents, she would be the greatest accountant of all time. But Andy has her sights set on an entirely different goal – becoming… The Greatest Professional Wrestler of All Time! Animation fans will get a chance to join her as she begins her mission to become just that when Executive Producer Juston Gordon-Montgomery and Cartoon Network Studios' Invincible Fight Girl hits Adult Swim screens with a two-episode debut on Saturday, November 2, at midnight during the Toonami block. And just to make sure you get an early heads-up, we have an official trailer and image gallery to pass along.

Set in Wrestling World, a place where wrestling is more than just sport and spectacle – it's a way of life – Andy assumes the wrestling alias "Fight Girl" and embarks on a journey to make a name for herself. Along the way, Andy is joined by cynical retired champ Aunt P, the endearingly innocent wrestling analyst-in-the-making Mikey, and the unscrupulous Craig, who is always scheming ways to find a profit from wrestling. United in the goal of helping Andy achieve her dreams of wrestling dominance, this found family embarks on a journey filled with adversity and self-discovery as they chase their dreams, push past their limits, and deliver smackdowns on the toughest wrestlers they can find.

"As Adult Swim has expanded, so have the sorts of titles we can offer audiences. 'Invincible Fight Girl' is an outstanding example of that – it blends engaging storytelling with just incredible animation and direction," shared Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen when the series premiere news was first released. "This series is a testament to Juston's creativity and talent, with a series that's funny and thrilling, and also super inspiring." Stemming from Cartoon Network Studios, Adult Swim's Invincible Fight Girl is executive-produced by Gordon-Montgomery and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!), with Bryan Newton serving as Supervising Producer. After the animated series debuts next month with back-to-back episodes, the following weeks will see one new episode released every Saturday (with new episodes also streaming on Sundays on Max).

