Invincible: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Records; Kirkman on Conquest's Speech

Along with a look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the Invincible Season 3 recording studio, Robert Kirkman and Morgan discuss Conquest's speech.

As more folks continue to process everything that went down during the epic third season finale of Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible, we're getting insights on some of the key moments from the cast and creative team. Yesterday, we took a look at what Kirkman had to share regarding an unused storyline idea from the comics that could make its way into the animated series. For this go-around, Kirkman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Conquest) are touching on that moment between Conquest and Mark (Yeun) that offered viewers a deeper look into what makes Conquest tick – a speech that wasn't included in the comics. While keeping Mark at bay by pinning him to the ground, Conquest reveals what life has been like for the ultra-powerful Viltrumite, in a state of depression and loneliness – caught between wishing for death and his love of the fight.

"You've spent this entire episode going, 'This is the baddest dude I've ever encountered. I think he might kill Mark. This is really bad. I don't like this guy. I'm scared of this guy,'" Kirkman shared during an interview with EW. "And then to give him this moment of extreme vulnerability, and Jeffrey… I hate gushing, but just the softness that comes out of his voice in that scene. You really get a genuine moment of emotion out of him, which…I don't know. Every time I watch the episode, it's so moving to me, and it makes me love Conquest even more." Sharing that he knocked out the scene in a single take, Morgan shared his appreciation for the moment. "I love that scene, too. We did another one [take] just because I was like, 'I didn't trust you'…. I just thought it showed another layer of Conquest." Here's a clip of Morgan in the recording studio:

