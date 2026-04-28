Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU

Hargitay Directing Law & Order: SVU 600, Talks Stabler-Benson Kiss

Law & Order: SVU star/EP Mariska Hargitay discussed directing the 600th episode, the decision not to have Stabler and Benson kiss, and more.

Article Summary Mariska Hargitay says she’s directing Law & Order: SVU episode 600 as NBC officially renews the series for season 28.

Hargitay reveals she and Christopher Meloni wanted a real Stabler-Benson kiss, but Dick Wolf chose the near-kiss cut.

Alternate Law & Order: SVU takes were filmed for Blood Out, with Hargitay calling the fuller moment earned and human.

Hargitay teases Stabler and Benson aren’t finished yet, even after Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled.

With a 28th season of the hit long-running procedural having been given a green light by the network earlier this month, things couldn't be looking better for NBC's Law & Order: SVU. With a new episode set to hit this Thursday, we're getting some very interesting insights from series star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay (aka Olivia Benson, like we needed to tell you that). Checking in with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast (which you can check out below), Hargitay dropped some big news about the upcoming 600th episode, shared how she and co-star Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) disagreed with Dick Wolf's decision to go with Stabler and Benson having that near-kiss in S24E12: "Blood Out" (and that different takes were filmed), and offered her thoughts on a Stabler-Benson reunion in the future, now that Meloni's Law & Order: Organized Crime was canceled.

Hargitay Is Directing "SVU" Episode 600: "They just asked me to direct the 600th! Which is episode six next year. It's crazy. Even I can't download it. Even I go, 'Wait, what?!' No, it's nuts."

Hargitay and Meloni Disagreed with Wolf's Near-Kiss Decision; Alternate Takes Were Filmed: "I think we felt that this moment was earned, that this thing could happen for a second — and so that's how we shot it. [audience goes crazy] Don't you wish you were there for that?! Yeah. We shot it a couple different ways. And then they [Wolf and others] had the choice in editing, and they [opted to use the near-kiss version rather than the kiss] … We [she and Meloni] disagreed. We disagreed because we thought that it was earned and the way it was dealt with was really complex and very beautiful and very human and showed the complexity of their relationship and all the different ways that they're connected … [But] no matter what I want, Dick Wolf can totally just say, 'Uh, no.'"

Hargitay on a Stabler/Benson Reunion in the Future: "Chris has his own show now [Hulu's upcoming The Land]. At some point? I mean, anything's possible. Yes. The answer to that is he, and I are not … it's not done. It's not dun-dun [the L&O sound] – see what I did there?"

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"Thank you OC/SVU fans. You gave me a life," read the caption to Meloni's video post on Instagram. "I just saw that they announced 'Organized Crime' won't be coming back. I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back. It was a good ride," Meloni shared in the video. "I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride. Thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of, nearly 17 odd years."

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