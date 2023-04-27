Invincible: Kirkman, Walker & Ottley Analyze Some of Your Memes You wanted to put them out there, so Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley are putting your Invincible memes under the microscope.

Okay, so here's the thing. The good news is that we know Amazon's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring animated adaptation of Invincible will be back for a second season some time this year. The bad news is we don't know when – and there are a whole lot of days between today and the end of the year, so it could still be a while. Thankfully, we have the Invincible comics team of Robert Kirman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley on hand to distract us with things like the video you're about to see – as the three of them check out some show-related memes to judge just how effective they are (with bonus points for them kicking things off with a "Where's Season 2?"-themed meme).

So check out the featurette below to see what Kirkman, Walker, and Ottley have to say, followed by a look back at what we know so far about what's to come:

Invincible: The Road to Season 2 (What We Know So Far)

When it comes to Homelander taking on Omni-Man, Kirman, Walker & Ottley don't see it being close – Omni-Man gets the win easily. In fact, Kirkman shares that even The Boys EPs Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg conceded that a Homelander/Omni-Man would be brutally one-sided. As for Invincible, the trio believes Homelander has a shot if he's taking on Mark early in the series or comic book run. But if we're talking a smackdown with late-in-the-season Mark? Well, that's a different story. Here's a look at the clip that was released where Kirman, Walker & Ottley offer a reality check to the leader of The Seven and Vought International Chairman:

And here's a look at the full video, where Kirman, Walker & Ottley discuss how their hero would fare going up against a broad range of characters, from Superman and All Might to Lobo and Chainsaw Man:

Here's a look back at Kirkman, Walker, and Ottley reacting to the teaser for Season 2 that was released in January, followed by a look back at what we learned about the second season:

Here's that Season 2 script page teasing a very bloody (and not surprising) throwdown between Mark and Ross Marquand's The Immortal, accompanied by the appropriate Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode) screencap reaction shot:

And here's a look back at the preview video that was released confirming the season's release window, with Seth Rogen's Allen The Alien finally getting the information out of Mark after some stalling (clearly, someone's been reading social media over the past few months):