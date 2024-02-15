Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, invincible, prime video, season 2, trailer

Invincible Season 2 Finds a Way to Get Even Bloodier (Part 2 Trailer)

Check out the official trailer for Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring animated series Invincible Season 2 Part 2.

Article Summary Invincible Season 2 Part 2 trailer released, promising more intense action.

Robert Kirkman teases a season finale that will surpass the shocking midseason.

Kirkman highlights the show's escalation and improvement over the comics.

Fans brace for major confrontations with earthbound and cosmic threats on March 14.

With Prime Video's series take on Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible set to return for the second part of its second season in one month, the streaming series decided now would be as good of a time as any to release an official trailer. And you know what? We couldn't agree with them more! Based on the previously released poster for the Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring animated series, we know Mark is in a fighting mood – and has Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) in his sights. But as you're about to see, Mark – and his dad (Simmons) – are going to have their hands full with a number of threats – earthbound and from beyond the stars when March 14th hits.

Invincible: Kirkman on How Season Finale Will Top Midseason Finale

"The fourth episode, I think people are gonna be exhausted. So I'm happy about the break, which I think most people will be unhappy about, but that's fine. You need the time; you need to rest. But I think that each episode builds, so by the time you get to the fourth episode, you're like, 'How is this all happening? It's crazy.' Which is cool. There's a lot of people that I interact with that have only ever seen the first season and have never read the comics. I hear from people in that demographic a lot that are like, 'How are you gonna top the end of Season 1?' And then people that have read the comics laugh," shared Kirkman during an interview with Collider – but Kirkman doesn't want folks sleeping on the season finale, either.

"So yeah, we're getting to the bigger stuff. Cory [Walker], Ryan [Ottley], and I were working on the comic for 16 years, and we really tried to maintain a sense of escalation through the 144-issue run. And that's one of the things that we really painstakingly paid attention to. When I'm working with Dan Duncan and everybody on the show, making sure that sense of escalation is present, and we're able to add different things, and make the show denser, and trim some of the fat that we had off the comic. I'm really proud of that," Kirkman continued. "So as we get deeper into this, I mean, Season 2, Episode 4 is an insane, huge episode, but Season 2, Episode 8 tops it. And when you guys see [Season 3, Episode 8]? Whoo. [Laughs]."

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more.

Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

