Invincible Season 2 Title Card Update; Allen the Alien Gets Honored

Allen the Alien gets honored with a poster (he's earned it) and we see how the title card for Prime Video's Invincible Season 2 is doing.

You knew the moment when Prime Video's animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible tagged itself as "The Most Family-Friendly Cartoon in the Universe" that S02E03: "This Missive, this Machination!" was going to end up being much more than that. With this being #InvincibleFriday – meaning the new episode is less than 24 hours old – we're going to dial back on the spoilers. But let's just say that Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) definitely deserves to be honored after being [SPOILERS] and [SPOILERS] by [SPOILERS] – and don't get us started on Mark's (Steven Yeun) episode-ending face-to-face with [SPOILERS]. So it's only fitting that Allen gets honored with an episode key art poster – as well as

And since we're three episodes into the second season, let's take a look at how the title cards have been progressing – including the latest serving as another honor for Allen:

Invincible: Robert Kirkman on Animated Series' Future

In a recent interview, Kirkman addressed a number of topics related to the popular animated series – both on the production side and the action hitting our screens. In the following highlights, Kirman offers some interesting insight into the voices we can expect in Season 3 while reassuring fans that the wait between seasons moving forward won't be as long as what went down between the first two:

Viewers Can Expect "So Many Actors" in Season 3 Who Aren't in Season 2: "There are so many actors that are in Season 3 that are not in Season 2 that I am terrified to talk about actors in interviews, because Season 3 has already been recorded, and the sessions definitely run together in my head."

…And That Includes Some Season 1 Actors: "There are people who were in Season 1 whose characters don't appear in Season 2, but do appear in Season 3 — that's a tidbit I'll give you."

Kirkman Would Like A New Season Every Year, But…: "The realities of animation may make that a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between Season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have, you know, barring some unforeseen catastrophe. It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We're still trying to figure that out."

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more. Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

