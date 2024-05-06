Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, encanto, Ravnesburger

The Magic of Encanto Enchants Disney Lorcana: Ursula's Return

Get ready to step into the magical and enchanted world of Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return is on the way including new Starter Decks

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Ursula’s Return introduces Encanto to the card game.

New Starter Decks available, featuring the Madrigals and more.

Exclusive look at holographic cards and Encanto-themed deck.

Additional cards for Ariel, Kristoff and classic characters unveiled.

More magic and wonder await as the next set of Disney Lorana cards from Ravensburger are on the way. Ursula's Return arrives later this month at local card shops, with a wider general public release two weeks later. As usual, some new Starter Decks are arriving to allow new and old fans to get a jump start on Set 4. The first Starter Deck is here with some Madrigal Magic as the world of Disney's Encanto joins the universe of Disney Lorcana. That is right; the entire Madrigal family is arriving with Ursula's Return, and almost the entire family is found right with this deck. Thanks to Ravensburger, we were able to get an early look at the magic that the Madrigals and Casita get to bring to the hit Disney card game.

Fans will not have to wait on a miracle to unite the Magical family as this set has it all and then some. The new Amber and Amethyst Madrigal Magic Set is a pre-built 60-card deck with two holographic cards featuring new cards from Set 4 along with cards from previous sets. This deck is truly filled with Encanto fun, featuring almost the entire family besides Abuela, who runs the show. Two Mirabel cards are included with the holographic Mirabel – Gift of the Family and another with Mirabel – Prophecy Finder. The rest of her family are right behind her with her mom and dad., Agustin – Clumsy Dad, and Julieta – Excellent Cook, followed by her sisters Luisa – Magically Strong One, and Isabela – Golden Child.

Of course, the rest of the extended family, Madrigal, is also here for some Disney Lorcana fun with her aunt and uncle, the weather-controlling Pepa – Weather Maker, and Félix – Fun-Loving Family Man. Mirabel's cousins are also here with Dolores – Easy Listener, Antoio – Animal Expert, and the shapeshifter Camilo – Prankster. Lastly, a holographic Bruno – Out of the Shadow is also featured, but we do not talk about Bruno. Ravensburger was also sure to include Casita as a Location Card and Look at This Family as a Song Card. This whole deck is packed with some Encanto fun, and it is the best way to snag up the family for your collection. However, there are more fans, just the Madrigals in the set with a few new and returning characters for Ursula's Return.

For The Little Mermaid, new cards for Ariel – Singing Mermaid and Prince Eric – Seafaring Prince are ready to make a splash, along with a new Song Card – Poor Unfortunate Souls. Frozen fans are in luck, as the Madrigal Magic Starter Deck also includes a new Song Card with Kristoff's Lost in the Woods. As for the rest, the Tick-Tock Crocodile from Peter Pan is here, followed by Aline Dancer Stitch from Lilo & Stitch and a new classic Mickey Mouse with Leader of the Band. All of the artwork on each of these new Disney Lorcana cards is beautifully captured, with each of the Encanto cards capturing the personalities of each. This is just a taste of what Ravensburger is bringing to the table for Ursula's Revenge, so stay tuned for more reveals!

