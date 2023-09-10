Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amazon, invincible, preview, prime video, robert kirkman, season 2

Invincible Season 2 Will Give Mark "His Moments to Shine": Kirkman

Robert Kirkman on Mark Grayson getting a chance to define himself in Prime Video's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring Invincible Season 2.

As the calendar inches closer to the return of Amazon's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible for the first part of its long-awaited second season. Although he prefers to let the show do the talking when it comes to offering up too much info on what's to come, Kirman did have some additional insights to offer to EW for its preview of what's to come television-wise later this year. While the first season definitely set the stage for what's to come in some shocking, twisted & heartwrenching ways, Kirkman sees the upcoming season as when the series can really get things going. "There is a sense with season 2 that this is where things really kick off. Mark [Grayson, voiced by Yeun] having to overcome this confrontation with his father [Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man – voiced by Simmons] and become his own hero, with everything now on his shoulders; this is where he has his moments to shine." Kirkman shared. "This is when we really get to know him as a character."

Amazon's Prime Video: Invincible Season 2

With Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible set to drop new episodes on November 3rd, here's a look back at the official teaser trailer, along with a season overview and a rundown of who's joining the cast this season:

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more. During the previous panel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the comic book series with Kirkman, Walker, Ottley, Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/publisher, Skybound), Marge Dean (head of studio, Skybound Animation), and Mike Rogers (creative director, Skybound), attendees were treated to a look at the new Season 2 character design for William.

And if you head on over to Amazon's Prime Video, Invincible: Atom Eve, a special origin episode focusing on the rise of Gillian Jacobs' Samantha Eve Wilkins, is already available for you to check out. Here's a look at the official episode trailer:

Here's a look back at Kirkman, Walker, and Ottley reacting to the teaser for Season 2 that was released in January, followed by a look back at what we learned about the second season:

Here's that Season 2 script page teasing a very bloody (and not surprising) throwdown between Mark and Ross Marquand's The Immortal, accompanied by the appropriate Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan/Rex Splode) screencap reaction shot:

And here's a look back at the preview video that was released confirming the season's release window, with Seth Rogen's Allen The Alien finally getting the information out of Mark after some stalling (clearly, someone's been reading social media over the past few months):

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!