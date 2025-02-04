Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: invincible, prime video

Invincible Season 3 Episode 1: Mark's Gotten A Whole Lot Stronger

Check out a new clip from the opening episode of the third season of Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring Invincible.

With the third season of Prime Video's Steven Yeun and J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible set to hit screens beginning this week, we're getting a look at what viewers can expect from the hit adult animated series. In the clip below from the season opener, Cecil (Walton Goggins) sees firsthand just how much Mark's (Yeun) strength has grown while viewers get caught up to speed on how much time has passed – and a tease of some of the dangers still to come.

Here's a look at a clip from the third season of the adult animated series – followed by a look back at what else the season has to offer:

FIRST CLIP from INVINCIBLE SEASON 3, dropping February 6. Looks like Mark hit the gym in the offseason. pic.twitter.com/nihDN5t9Mq — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 4, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Joining the voice cast this season are Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai), John DiMaggio (Futurama), Tzi Ma (The Farewell), Doug Bradley ("Hellraiser" franchise), and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth). Though details on Banks's and Bradley's characters weren't released (Hmmm…?), here's a rundown of who's who:

POWERPLEX (Paul): A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy's strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL (Mara): With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT (DiMaggio): A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things, too. It doesn't matter as long as he's taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU (Ma): Under this wizened exterior, he's the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that's not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK (Maridueña): Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they're willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON (Convery): Mark's younger brother was a toddler the last time we saw him, but when you're half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up real fast.

MULTI-PAUL (Liu): An elite assassin for Mr. Liu's secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

