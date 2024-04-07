Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, invincible, prime video, season 3

Invincible Season 3: Robert Kirkman Confirms 2 Returning Characters

Robert Kirkman confirmed the names of two characters from the first season who will be returning for Prime Video's Invincible Season 3.

"There are so many actors that are in Season 3 that are not in Season 2 that I am terrified to talk about actors in interviews because Season 3 has already been recorded, and the sessions definitely run together in my head," shared Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman back in October 2023 when discussing the future of the animated series. "There are people who were in Season 1 whose characters don't appear in Season 2 but do appear in Season 3 — that's a tidbit I'll give you."

Six months later and with the second season of Prime Video's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's comic book series, Kirkman is confirming two of the Season 1 characters who were MIA in Season 2 but will be returning for the third season. In the most recent edition of The Invincible Podcast (above), the hosts were given the chance to name the characters – and without hesitation, they nailed it. Kirkman confirmed that Battle Beast (originally voiced by Michael Dorn) and Titan (originally voiced by Mahershala Ali) will be back for the third go-around.

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more.

Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

