Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: ironheart

Ironheart Official Trailer Brings Tech vs. Magic Battle to Life

Set to premiere on June 24th, here's the trailer for Marvel Television and Disney+'s Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos-starring Ironheart.

With only a little more than a month to go before Marvel Television and Disney+'s Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Anthony Ramos (Twisters)-starring Ironheart hits our screens on June 24th with a 3-episode premiere at 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET, we're getting our best look yet with the release of the official trailer and key art poster. Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television's Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins, aka "The Hood" (Ramos). Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White join Thorne and Ramos for the series.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever/Ironheart Connections & More

Speaking with Variety in support of the film back in 2022, Thorne discussed what it was like putting on the 52.5-pound Ironheart suit for the first time and what viewers can learn about Riri from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ahead of the spinoff streaming series:

Putting On the Ironheart Armor for the First Time: "Ah, man, it was pretty cool, I'm not going to lie. It was pretty otherworldly to feel the weight of it. That was the quickest entry point into Riri Williams because, of course, I know that she's an engineer, she's a mechanic, I know she is a gearhead. She's into building things with their hands — very much from scratch — to form what's in her mind. Unlike some of the other suits that may be added in later with visual effects, the Mark I was all practical. To get to feel the weight of that on my body and just understand how it moves — you almost want to say it's clunky, but when you have it on, you realize, 'Oh, this is actually such a smart build, like all my joints are free so I have so much movement. But also, this is heavy as hell. And it flies? Whoa!' The doors open wide into Riri's mind and how she thinks; what she saw was possible and then actualized.

"Wakanda Forever" Offers Viewers an Introduction to Riri Williams… But There's More to Learn: "The film does such a good job of showcasing one sliver, one side of who she is. We get a little taste of the colors that exist within her — we see her as a hustler; we see her as a little bit of a bully; we see her fearful; we see her in all these different lights. But primarily, she is in a world of confusion. This is her outside of her element, in the very opposite of her comfort zone, so the Riri that we see, it's a bit of fight or flight [mode]. That's such a great place for the audience to be because by the time that they get to "Ironheart," they are in for the chance to sink into who she is truly, without the war of the worlds [between the kingdoms of Wakanda and Talokan] in the background. We get to see who she is day-to-day but also get a bit more of an understanding of the genius that got her into this situation in the first place.

Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Riri Williams (Thorne) is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series. Stemming from Marvel Television and produced in association with Proximity Media, Disney+'s Ironheart sees Chinaka Hodge as head writer, with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes directing the season's episodes. Executive producers include Hodge, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Coogler.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!