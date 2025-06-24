Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: ironheart, opinion

Ironheart Review Bombing Confirms What Online Trolls Are Really About

Why online trolls review-bombing Marvel Television and Disney+'s Ironheart tells you everything that you need to know about them.

What's going on with Marvel Television and Disney+'s Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Anthony Ramos (Twisters)-starring Ironheart has absolutely nothing to do with the series (set to premiere its first three episodes tonight) and everything to do with a whole lot of folks online who just don't like seeing anyone who isn't a white male fronting anything and everything having to do with Marvel Studios' MCU. Of course, they try to sell you that bullshit line about how "unfair" it is when a character is reimagined as someone who is no longer a white dude, losing their collective shit over characters they would've never given a second thought about otherwise. "Why can't they have their own heroes?!?" they'll post on social media.

And now we have the "Black Panther" universe series, spotlighting a Black female character who originated in the comics, and guess what? They're review-bombing that, too. Why? Because they just don't like seeing anyone who isn't a white male fronting anything and everything having to do with Marvel Studios' MCU. As if we needed further proof that we're not exactly dealing with the best and the brightest here, they were too stupid to realize that giving Ironheart a 32% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (still on mobile, not showing on desktop) when the series hasn't been made available to viewers (only critics) only showed them to be as blatantly racist as we've known them to be. And this was coming off the sad, pathetic campaign they waged to jack up the number of "Dislikes" for the official teaser, one that garnered over 7 million views since its debut.

Joining Thorne and Ramos are Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White. Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Riri Williams (Thorne) is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series. Stemming from Marvel Television and produced in association with Proximity Media, Disney+'s Ironheart sees Chinaka Hodge as head writer, with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes directing the season's episodes. Executive producers include Hodge, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Coogler.

