Is Ahsoka Really Just Star Wars Rebels Season 5? Dave Filoni Responds Isn't the Rosario Dawson-starring Ahsoka really just the fifth season of Star Wars: Rebels? Dave Filoni answers that question...

In defense of the fans & media? When you share a rundown of the Star Wars Rebels episodes to watch before the premiere of his, Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka, the question is going to get asked. I mean, he has famous animated characters Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, Admiral Thrawn, Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla, and Chopper making the jump to live-action. And when "Rebels" wrapped in 2018, it did so on a cliffhanger that definitely seems to be playing out in Dawson's on-screen appearances. So on EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast, Dave Filoni was asked the question. Isn't Ahsoka really just a thinly-veiled fifth season of "Rebels"?

"That's an interesting question. I suppose that's one way of looking at it because of the epilogue that I did in 'Rebels.' Definitely, all signs are indicating that there's a continuation," Filoni shared. But he also makes it clear that the series will follow its intended course – whether live-action or animated. "For me, when I'm telling those stories, I don't limit things like, 'Oh, well, I did it an animation, so I would do it distinctly different in live action.' There's just the story that it is, and I was telling it in one medium." Filoni added, "'Rebels' is a different style than 'Clone Wars.' Even visually, that changed the way I could execute certain things in 'Rebels.' The story kind of evolved since I worked on 'Rebels.' Working with [Jon Favreau] and setting things down in 'The Mandalorian' created an opportunity to see: How does Ahsoka work as a character in live action?"

Set to premiere in August 2023, Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Admiral Thrawn), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Maurice Irvin (Senator Mawood), Jacqueline Antaramian (Senator Rodrigo), Nelson Lee (Senator Xiono), Erica Duke (Gran Senator), David Tennant (the voice of droid Huyang), and Wes Chatham (Admiral Thrawn's right-hand man). Hayden Christensen is reportedly set to return as Anakin Skywalker for the series. Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa are also helming chapters this season.