Is Usher Headlining Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show? Yeah!

Grammy-winning performer Usher will be headlining the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on CBS on February 11, 2024.

Considering his 2004 song "Yeah" (with Lil Jon & Ludacris) is still one of our favorite songs of the 2000s, it's safe to say that we're pretty psyched to hear that Grammy-winning performer Usher will be headlining the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. With the NFL's big day set for February 11, 2024, in Allegiant Stadium, Nevada (Vegas, Baby! Vegas!), the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music made it official earlier today. "It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon," shared Usher in a statement, with the news marking the artist's second Super Bowl appearance (with his first taking place in 2011, alongside the Black Eyed Peas).

"Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he's been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can't wait to see the magic," added Roc Nation's Jay-Z. Now, here's a look at Kim Kardashian and Marshawn Lynch making a "Confession" to Usher (a nod to his 2004 mega-hit album, Confessions) that leads into the announcement:

"We are so proud of what we were able to accomplish together with the NFL and Roc Nation last year, and now with the insanely talented Usher set to take the stage, we're looking forward to another incredible Halftime Show from one of the world's all-time greatest performers," shared Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports and Beats, about today's announcement. The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show telecast on CBS is set to be produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton serving as director

