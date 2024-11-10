Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: IT, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry: Max Previews Prequel Series in 2025 Trailer

Max's "Coming in 2025" trailer includes a new look at filmmakers Andy Muschietti & Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs' It: Welcome to Derry.

Max dropped a "Coming in 2025" trailer, one that gave us new looks at a whole lot of great shows coming our way next year. For this go-around, we're taking a look at footage from filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (It, It Chapter Two) and Jason Fuchs' (It Chapter Two, Wonder Woman) It: Welcome to Derry. Though the main preview kicks in at around the 1:25 mark in the video above, be on the lookout for other possible scenes near the end of the trailer.

"This is a book we love a lot, and we felt that there was still a lot of story to be covered," Andy Muschietti and BarbaraMuschietti shared with EW in a recent interview. "It's so rich with characters and events; we thought we would do justice to the book and the fans by going back into this world. Specifically, we are telling the stories of the interludes, writings by Mike Hanlon based on his investigation that includes interviews he conducts with the older people in the town. In Welcome to Derry, we touch on the usual themes that were talked about in the movie — friendship, loss, the power of unified belief — but this story focuses also on the use of fear as a weapon, which is one of the things that is also relevant to our times."

Speaking of the "It" prequel series, we learned in May that Bill Skarsgård had been tapped to reprise his role as It/Pennywise from the hit films and to executive produce. Set in the world of Stephen King's It, the streaming series is based on King's It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two.

The streaming prequel series also stars Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Chris Chalk (Perry Mason), and James Remar (Oppenheimer). In addition, Alixandra Fuchs (Hatfields & McCoys), Kimberly Guerrero (The English), Dorian Grey (Star Trek: Discovery), Thomas Mitchell (Spiral), BJ Harrison (Family Law), Peter Outerbridge (Batwoman), Shane Marriott (Fargo), Chad Rook (Joe Pickett), Joshua Odjick (Little Bird) and Morningstar Angeline (Echo) have been tapped for recurring roles.

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry is produced by HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television. Fuchs will write the teleplay for the first episode, based on a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Fuchs. Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane will serve as co-showrunners on the project. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company, which has an overall deal with Warner Bros Television), Fuchs, Kane, and Skarsgård are executive producers. Andy Muschietti will direct four episodes of the series, including the first one.

