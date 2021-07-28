It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid

When he's not hanging out with fellow "gang" members Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton at UFC 264, mentoring Game of Thrones star Kit Harington on the importance of merch, promoting the second season of Mythic Quest, or getting started on the record-setting 15th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rob McElhenney has found the time to co-own (with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds) and promote the Wrexham AFC football club. That doesn't exactly leave a ton of time for silly things like spending time with the fam… sleeping… eating… you get where we're going with that. So it would make sense that McElhenney would like to merge some of those worlds when he can- like having Charlie Day sporting a Wrexham AFC kit (we looked that up) for a little cross-promotion. Except it looks like there may have been some confusion about the details- like whether Day was doing it out of the goodness of his heart or with an expectation of some sweet, sweet TikTok and Wrexham cash.

"My buddy [Charlie Day] helping us promote [Wrexham AFC] purely out of the kindness of his ❤️. He's the best. #charliework," McElhenney wrote in the caption to his Instagram post that also shared a look at the original TikTok video. But based on Day's response in the video, we're not quite sure he read the fine print on the agreement. Here's a look at some fun between McElhenney and Day in a clip that already gives us some "Sunny" vibes:

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Star Glenn Howerton Offers Season 15 Update (https://youtu.be/qvgZdMT-LkA)

