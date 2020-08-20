It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Days of Wine & Roses & D*ck Towels

Just like the rest of you, we're counting the days down until we hear some official news on when production/filming can safely start on the upcoming record-breaking 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Because once the season airs, Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) will officially hold the title of longest-running live-action comedy series, breaking the record previously held by ABC's The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. To help us pass the time, the network's been offering some cool "Best of" compilation videos and the cast has offered us some fun stuff on their social media accounts to stalk/report.

Which brings us back one again to McElhenney and Olson- in this case, more Olson than McElhenney. As her contribution to the storied tradition of #TBT this week, Olson shared an incredibly cool pic of the two of them: young, in love, and showing a deep appreciation for the dick towel:

View this post on Instagram Two babies, some sweet bangs and a dick towel. #tbt A post shared by Kaitlin Olson (@kaitlinolson) on Aug 20, 2020 at 8:28am PDT

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"