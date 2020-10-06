It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Dee "Honor" Exactly What We Expected

Once again, we're hoping that the show's recently-active social media accounts are a sign of better things to come for fans of FXX/FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Putting aside that the series will be breaking the record for longest-running live-action comedy series with its 15th season, we want what pretty much every fan wants: Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) back behind the bar for another season of subversive madness. But until that happens, we're going to continue appreciating the show's past greatness- or in the case of this Dee-focused featurette, the show's "not-so-greatness."

Over fourteen seasons, Olson has been a comedic powerhouse on-screen, an impressive combination of both physical, over-the-top comedy and the comedic subtlety that comes with a well-timed arched brow (and all of the humorous levels in-between). Between "Dee Day" and "The Gang Beats Boggs: Ladies Reboot," we get a better picture of what Dee's about. In "Boggs," we had what Dee wanted to be: a strong woman who can do the same if not better than the men around her can, and can be friends with/inspire other women. In "Dee Day," Dee runs the guys through the ropes to remind them of who she is and as a not-so-gentle reminder that she's not to be taken for granted. Both episodes? Truly inspirational.

That's why we're not surprised that the show would recognize Dee's growth as a character over the years with a focus on… you guessed it… her saddest moments. From gag reflexes and pants-pooping to one too many accidents in a fish factory, what follows is "The Best of The Worst" during what can only be affectionately referred to as "Dee Week":

So with COVID-impacted television productions slowly beginning to get back to work with new health and safety guidelines/protocols in place, what's that mean for work on the record-setting return? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (and "maybe even a sixteenth").

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"