It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "Emmys Burn War" Turns Heavenly

As we're sure you know by now, we've been tracking the growing "Emmys Burn War" between It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars (as well as wife and husband) Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney over the past week or so. It started when Olson celebrated her Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actress: Short Form Comedy/Drama with a backhanded way of reminding McElhenney it wasn't for Always Sunny (see the trailer for her Quibi series Flipped below). McElhenney followed that up with a pic of the Emmy nominee making a "bold hair choice," but the "Bobblehead Mac" and "Bobblehead Dee" video? That was a bold move- and one that appears to have brought peace once again to their home. McElhenney shared an image of Olson in the "Emmy Awards interview" mode with the caption, "angel of mine." Incredibly sweet, incredibly touching, and an incredibly smart decision to bow before the greatness of Emmy nominee Kaitlin Olson.

You can check out the post below (some nice photography there), another great reminder of how the cast uses social media to help make the time between seasons roll a little faster while letting viewers into their world as things slowly start moving forward on a new season.

View this post on Instagram Angel of mine. 😇 A post shared by RobMcElhenney (@robmcelhenney) on Aug 13, 2020 at 11:29am PDT

Fans already know how important the upcoming 15th season is for the series: that's when Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) get to hang the title of longest-running live-action comedy series behind the bar, breaking the record previously held by ABC's The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. Back in April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come: "How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"