It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gang Had a Fan in Norm Macdonald

It's been a little more than a week since we last checked in with The Gang (Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito) to see how things were looking with the recently-wrapped record-setting 15th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. But this time around, it's not about looking to the future but taking a look back at what could've been and a tragic missed opportunity. Thanks to social media, it's nice to know that nothing recorded ever really dies. Case-in-point, a clip from Saturday Night Live alum Dennis Miller's radio show where he had fellow SNL alums Jason Sudeikis (who played Schmitty in "The High School Reunion Part 2: The Gang's Revenge" and "The Gang Gets a New Member") and the late, great Norm Macdonald on as guests. In the clip shared, Macdonald proudly reveals that he was a fan of "Always Sunny" from the start and even contacted The Gang's reps about his liking the show- but alas, nothing would come from it. Probably McElhenney and the others never knew about it? Because that's the impression we're getting based on McElhenney's online reaction.

Here's a look at McElhenney's retweet from earlier, with a "Wait. WHAT???" caption that gave us the heartbreaking feeling that this was the first time he was hearing about it. We're trying to not get lost in our feels over how great scenes between Macdonald and DeVito would've been:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Wraps Season 15

The "fan sentiment" about the show, its' longevity, and how it's as quality now as it's ever been was left in the super-capable hands of Mythic Quest co-creator & Season 15 director Megan Ganz (Community, Modern Family). Along with being creatively connected to a ton of our favorite shows, Ganz is a producer on the long-running FXX series and previously wrote the episodes "The Janitor Always Mops Twice," "Dee Day," "Time's Up for the Gang," "The Gang Escapes," and "The Gang Tends Bar." For Mythic Quest, Ganz would step behind the camera to direct Episode #205 "Please Sign Here," a standout episode in a season of standouts. "Season 15!! 😮 Boy, what a fun summer I had with this bird, rat, warthog, wild card and golden god. Never, ever, ever stop. You're aging like a fine wine in a soda can," Ganz wrote in the Instagram post along with a great image with The Gang (and offering the best nickname rundown yet), speaking on behalf of millions out there looking forward to a Season 20 (???):

And here's a look at Howerton's Season 15 wrap post, with an image of a monitor shot that has us thinking that we're finally going to learn the backstory on how The Gang got around to buying a bar:

Day, Howerton & McElhenney posted some images and video from behind the scenes, with Howerton and McElhenney both confirming that filming is set to wrap today. Here's a look at a few screencaps from McElhenney's Instagram Stories, including a look at Howerton not looking too pleased with the "small hair" he's sporting.

And here's a better look at Howerton still dealing with "small hair" syndrome:

And McElhenny wants to know who's ready to party with these cool dudes?

If you've been following our coverage over the past few months then you know that McElhenney offered our first look at Mac & Dennis going country via TikTok. McElhenney and Howerton were being carted to another location on the lot dressed in their "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band" garb as they roll along (and yes, there is a guest appearance from Day, too):