It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: GLAAD Honors Rob McElhenney's Moms

With Mac (Rob McElhenney), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) getting ready to reopen the doors to Paddy's for a record-breaking 15th season (with more to come) of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we've been keeping a track of The Gang's real-life counterparts over the past few months to see how things have been going. That's meant covering things as wide-ranging as Howerton offering early thoughts on Season 15 (more on that below) to dog rescues to celebrating theme weeks in honor of each member of The Gang. But with today being Mother's Day, we're happy to have something sweet, touching, and important to cover- though it feels more like sharing. In the post below, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) shines a spotlight on McElhenney's two mothers, Helena McElhenney and Mary Taylor, as they share their love story with others.

Here's a look at the post from GLAAD giving McElhenney and Taylor the opportunity to share their story and express how important the LGBTQ+ community can be to those looking for support:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mother's Day (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhhL6HvM4FM)

And in honor of Mother's Day, we're also offering a look back at S12E03 "Old Lady House: A Situation Comedy," where Charlie and Mac install spy cameras in their moms' house to monitor what's going on- which Dennis quickly turns into a make-shift sitcom that Dee wants in on and Frank wants to use to feed his new-found obsession with Charlie's Mom:

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).