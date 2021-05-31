It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney Fav Mac Lines; Trollfoot

So after some excellent news that still leaves us with question marks about the execution (so why did Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton have to take those posts down and resort to an artist's rendering?), it's official. Production on the record-setting 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is underway. That means fans can look forward to updates from Day, McElhenney, Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito as the doors to Paddy's open for business once again. So what better time for McElhenney to look back on the past fourteen seasons (as well as a quick look at his current excellent series Mythic Quest) to offer his choices for some of Mac's prime lines. And not to spoil anything, let's just say that the "chips" origin story is exactly what it should be (and a damn fine choice).

Here's a look at McElhenney sharing the backstories on some of his favorite Mac lines (and an Ian moment) with Rolling Stone's YouTube channel:

And we would be remiss if we didn't check in on how DeVito and his constant companion Trollfoot was doing- and it appears he's doing just fine with a nice sunset and an ocean view to appreciate:

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

