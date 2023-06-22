Posted in: FX, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, preview, season 16, trailer

Always Sunny Season 16 Finale Overview: Dennis' Day Off From The Gang

Dennis looks to calm his rage in the overview for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Finale "Dennis' Day Off From The Gang."

After what might've been one of the funniest & most jaw-dropping episodes in the show's run so far, FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns next week with S16E05 "Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab." Yup, that means we're getting the introduction of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to the "Always Sunny" universe. But for this update, we actually have a chance to look ahead to the season finale, "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day," with the official overview added to our updated rundown of the 16th season. Without spoiling anything? It looks like we might get some insight into whether The Gang is the source of Dennis' (Howerton) rage – or what keeps it in check.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Preview

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 5 "Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab": When news spreads of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's visit to Philadelphia to promote their Dos Hermanos mezcal brand, the guys decide to pitch them their own liquor; the Gang takes to the skies to get a taste of the glamorous high life. Directed by Megan Ganz and written by Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton & Charlie Day.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 6 "Risk E. Rat's Pizza and Amusement Center": The Gang goes to "Risk E. Rat's," their childhood version of Chuck E. Cheese, only to find all the riskiness that made it exciting has been systematically replaced with safety and overcautiousness. Dennis and Charlie try to find the old ride with the animatronic boobs. Dee takes Frank on a scavenger to find risqué jokes hidden throughout the establishment. Mac plays Skee-Ball to win tickets for a prize. Directed by Nina Pedrad and written by Rob Rosell.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 7 "The Gang Goes Bowling": The guys crash Dee's bowling league night and compete in a battle of the sexes at a bowling alley owned by the McPoyles; Dee, Artemis, The Waitress, and Gail the Snail versus Dennis, Mac, Charlie, and Frank in a classic match to prove who is better. Directed by Megan Ganz and written by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 8 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day": After a physical reveals that Dennis has elevated blood pressure, he decides to take a day away from The Gang to de-stress at the beach. But life has other plans, and his day spirals into a domino-chain of tech and customer service challenges until he can no longer contain his rage. Written by Ross Maloney and directed by Heath Cullens.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!