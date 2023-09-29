Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: animated, hot wheels, hot wheels let's race, kids series, mattel, netflix, series

Hot Wheels: Let's Race: Mattel Series Sets Spring 2024 Netflix Debut

Mattel Television is rolling out a brand new animated Netflix series - Hot Wheels: Let's Race, set to hit our screens in Spring 2024.

Mattel, Inc., a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world, announced today that its all-new animated children's series, Hot Wheels Let's Race, will debut on Netflix in Spring 2024. Mixing out-of-this-world vehicles, adventurous characters, high-octane races, and more, the new Netflix series based on Mattel's iconic property will be a high-speed comedy thrill ride for the whole family.

Inspired by Hot Wheels, the number-one selling toy in the world, Hot Wheels Let's Race is an action-packed comedy series for kids, and follows the newest generation of racers: Coop, Spark, Mac, Brights, Axle, and Sidecar as they attend a racing camp that always puts the pedal to the metal. Through mind-blowing races, extreme stunt contests, and thrill-seeking challenges, Hot Wheels Let's Race is a show that kids and the whole family can enjoy.

"Hot Wheels is a globally celebrated brand that ignites and nurtures the challenger spirit that lives within every kid in order to help them reach their true potential," said Rob David, Vice President, Content Creative at Mattel Television. "As Hot Wheels continues to grow and appeal to kids and families worldwide, 'Let's Race' will bring even more fun to fans of all ages with creative stories, engaging characters, and of course, fast vehicles."

The animated series was developed for television by Rob David, Vice President, Content Creative at Mattel Television (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Melanie Shannon, Senior Manager, Creative Content at Mattel Television (Masters of the Universe: Revelation), and Jordan Gershowitz (Sharkdog). Rob David, Christopher Keenan (Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go), and Fred Soulie (Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge) serve as Executive Producers, with Mike Roberts (Final Space) and Diane A Crea (Barbie: Epic Road Trip) as Producers. Animated services for Hot Wheels Let's Race are provided by Sprite Animation Studios.

