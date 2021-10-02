It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Megan Ganz Post Speaks for All Fans

On Friday, fans of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia learned that filming on the record-setting 15th season of the series has wrapped. That means the timer starts now on when The Gang (Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney & Danny DeVito) will be returning to our screens (we're thinking November). But for now, we've been checking out what everyone's had to say about the season, finishing production, and how they're feeling about the season. But as "Day #1" fans know, there's something particularly nice about seeing The Gang still hitting on all creative cylinders heading into a new season. But we're leaving the "fan sentiment" in the super-capable hands of Mythic Quest co-creator & Season 15 director Megan Ganz (Community, Modern Family)…

Along with being creatively connected to a ton of our favorite shows, Ganz is a producer on the long-running FXX series and previously wrote the episodes "The Janitor Always Mops Twice," "Dee Day," "Time's Up for the Gang," "The Gang Escapes," and "The Gang Tends Bar." For Mythic Quest, Ganz would step behind the camera to direct Episode #205 "Please Sign Here," a standout episode in a season of standouts. "Season 15!! 😮 Boy, what a fun summer I had with this bird, rat, warthog, wild card and golden god. Never, ever, ever stop. You're aging like a fine wine in a soda can," Ganz wrote in the Instagram post along with a great image with The Gang (and offering the best nickname rundown yet), speaking on behalf of millions out there [Ed. Note: so bring back the late-night mini-marathons, FXX!] looking forward to a Season 20 (???):

And here's a look at Howerton's Season 15 wrap post, with an image of a monitor shot that has us thinking that we're finally going to learn the backstory on how The Gang got around to buying a bar:

Day, Howerton & McElhenney posted on social media earlier this evening to share some images and video from behind the scenes, with Howerton and McElhenney both confirming that filming is set to wrap today. Here's a look at a few screencaps from McElhenney's Instagram Stories, including a look at Howerton not looking too pleased with the "small hair" he's sporting.

And here's a better look at Howerton still dealing with "small hair" syndrome:

And McElhenny wants to know who's ready to party with these cool dudes?

Even More It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Stuff

One of the things we love most about The Gang is that no matter how big the show or other projects that they're working on (Mythic Quest, A.P. Bio, Hacks, etc.), they never stop appreciating the folks around them who help bring the writing from page to screen. So with the IATSE union ready for a strike vote to push for better working conditions & policies, it's no surprise they have The Gang's support. But McElhenney went one step further, explaining via video (with The Gang "confirming") that without IATSE? Well, let's just say there would be some bald, naked people walking around. Here's a look at McElhenney's video of The Gang throwing its support behind the family that's made the series the success for 15 seasons (and counting):

Here's a look at McElhenney's post from earlier today showing off The Gang as they vibe some of that "Paddy's Luck" (because we can't shake this feeling they might be in Ireland but we're not sure we can commit to that):

And here's a look at Olson's post of The Gang checking in from their location shoot (minus DeVito in these). Just make sure you have some plastic tarp covering your keyboard and screen- and don't ever say Olson didn't warn you:

"That's A Wrap On Block 3 Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia 😂😂😂 One Of The Best Seasons Yet. Stay Tuned! And, Thanks To The Gang For Inviting Me To Play In The Sandbox. Next Round At Paddy's On Me," director Pete Chatmon wrote in an Instagram post earlier today, accompanied by images of him posing with Day and Howerton. So are we being too optimistic in thinking the doors to Paddy's might be thrown open before the end of the year?

Here's a look back at Ellis' post tipping off fans that The Gang & The Waitress would be spending some time in the woods this season:

Here's a look back at Olson in fine "Karen hairdo" form just before she asks to speak to your manager; is part of an all-white FOX News panel debating "Critical Race Theory;" anchors a nightly courtroom "talking head" hour in which everyone on trial is guilty; stars in a show that begins with "Real Housewives of…", or needs ten minutes to explain to the town council why she should get a permit for her "she-shed":

Howerton stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers recently to promote the fourth season of A.P. Bio and towards the end of the interview, Seth Meyers asked Howerton if it was difficult still coming up with ideas for a show that's been on for so long. Revealing that the upcoming 15th season will be his first time working in the writers' rooms since Season 12, Howerton described the process as "absolutely brutal" because of the care & concern put into the show not repeating itself. That said, Howerton also threw down the creative gauntlet regarding Season 15, describing it as "probably our best in many years":

McElhenney shared a TikTok video that (if we're looking at it through the proper lens) could only be viewed one way. The Gang has started cloning DeVito. As you're about to see, it's pretty clear that that's what's going on- and we don't blame them. I mean, DeVito is a national treasure just for Trollfoot alone. Don't get us started on his pre-Paddy's television career. And then there's the fact that DeVito's Frank has become so ingrained in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia that you forget he hasn't been with the show since the first episode. So here's a look at the shocking evidence before it's taken down. But don't let them try to tell you that it's a "body double" or a "stunt double." That's what they want you to think…

Here's a look back at what we've seen so far as production rolls along, beginning with Howerton's recent "Four clowns crammed in a hot car doing jokes" Instagram post:

Here's a look at the TikTok video from McElhenney showing the love & respect DeVito and his peaches get on set:

Previously, Day posted a look that was very familiar to any "Sunny" fan out there. In the interest of full disclosure, we had to make sure that the image below was new and not from Season 5 Episode 7 "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops." And we're about 98.76% sure that it's a new image, which means the "Birds of War" might just be taking flight once again:

For a look at The Gang back together on the set (and being pimped out by McElhenney to promote Wrexham AFC), check out the video below:

McElhenney took to TikTok last month to share a look at the front of the script for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season opener. Written by McElhenney, Day & Howerton, and directed by Todd Biermann, the season will kick off with S15E01 "2020: A Year In Review"- with McElhenney offering a look at Mac that has us really, really concerned about how he spent his days leading into the new year.

Now here's a look at McElhenney's TikTok video from earlier with the reveal:

And this is a look back at the first time we came face-to-face with "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band":