It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15E01 Finds The Gang Reviewing 2020

With yesterday marking the first day of filming on the record-setting 15th season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we knew it wouldn't take long before we would start getting some good intel from Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito. Only a day later and McElhenney is already pulling through by taking to TikTok to share a look at the front of the script for the season opener. Written by McElhenney, Day & Howerton, and directed by Todd Biermann, the season will kick off with S15E01 "2020: A Year In Review"- with McElhenney offering a look at Mac that has us really, really concerned about how he spent his days leading into the new year.

Now here's a look at McElhenney's TikTok video from earlier with the reveal:

Here's a look back at McElhenney and Olson in full-on Mac and Dee mode on the set of Paddy's pub:

Here's a look at Olson's post from Wednesday, showing off her trailer door with the caption, "Season 15, day I!":

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of the most recent season of A.P. Bio late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Star Glenn Howerton Offers Season 15 Update (https://youtu.be/qvgZdMT-LkA)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.