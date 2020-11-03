It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes All-In On America

In another example of how even after fifteen seasons, Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Frank (Danny DeVito) are still "The Gang of the People," the fine folks at FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia got the approval from our Paddy's heroes to use their likenesses in a campaign to remind U.S. folks to vote on November 3rd for POTUS (Joe Biden or Donald Trump) as well as dozens of Congressional races).

You can check out the two posters below- and following that, we take a look at a recent run-in one of the candidates had with Day and McElhenney as well as some past examples of The Gang's dabbling in the world of politics and U.S. history.

Except Trump didn't do himself any favors with Day or McElhenney during September's presidential debate when he went on an unsubstantiated (no surprise) attack on the city of Philadelphia (claiming that "bad things" happen there). Well, for a show that wears its love for "The City of Brotherly Love" on its sleeve, there was no way Day was going to let Philly go undefended.

In the first post, Day expresses how he (just like millions of others) felt watching Trump look to deflect blame for a failed presidency onto Philly. Following that, we have a post that turned Trump's line in Always Sunny context- with a reminder that the only way to make this national nightmare go away is to vote:

What the fuck?!?! Fuck you.

#vote

Then it was McElhenney's turn, first taking a page from Day's playbook by mocking the POTUS for his "Bad Things Happen in Philadelphia" line from the debate and then taking it to a level we're sure Trump wasn't ready for: "DEFCON: Dennis." Because if you need someone to express "untethered rage" in a way that also proves that your "rage knows no bounds," there's no one better than Glenn Howerton's friendly neighborhood sociopath (and possible serial killer). For those of you keeping score at home, the clip below is from season 10 episode "The Gang Misses the Boat" during the scene where Dennis learns that the potential buyer of his Range Rover/"golden god chariot" is buying it for his daughter as her first "junker" car. Let's just say that Dennis was not amused:

Turn it up and swipe for a morning mood.

"I have contained my rage for as long as possible, but I shall unleash my fury upon you like the crashing of a thousand waves! Begone, vile man! Begone from me! A starter car? This car is a finisher car! A transporter of gods! The golden god! I am untethered, and my rage knows no bounds!"

But don't think for one second that The Gang's only recently taken an interest in politics, running for office, or the important issues of the day. Perfect example? In this clip, Dee and Dennis break down eternal conflict when it comes to taxes and health care:

As well as the lack of proper gun control in this country:

In fact, Dee and Mac even devised a plan to deal with the homeless issue- in particular, the masturbating homeless issue:

But even though they may find fault in this great nation, that hasn't stopped them from attempting to run for office in the past (and failing miserably):

But though they may fail, they love the U.S. of A. too much to ever give up trying – almost as if America's been in their blood since it was first founded. Some would even say their family trees date back to that very time – and that they may have directly influenced this great nation's history:

But through all of the myths and legends, let there be one truth that still rings true- take it away, Charlie!