It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Shares A Ton of Bloopers

Last week's final two episodes of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia left us with a ton of questions about The Gang going forward. By the time the credits rolled on "Dee Sings in a Bog" (written by David Hornsby & Rob Roseell and directed by Pete Chatmon) and "The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain" (written by Megan Ganz and directed by Richie Keen), we had Mac's (McElhenney) nationality rebooted and then re-rebooted, a heartbreaking death, an Emmy-worthy moment for Charlie Day, an escalation of the war between Dee (Kaitlin Olson) & The Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), Frank (Danny DeVito) & Dennis (Glenn Howerton) almost having a legit father/son moment, Dennis showing that his psychotic tendencies weren't necessarily COVID-induced, and a ton more. It also left us without any new "Always Sunny" for another year, but thankfully there's The Always Sunny Podcast to lean on.

But if you're just looking for a good laugh this holiday season with The Gang's real-life counterparts as they stumble, laugh, and generally screw up through 14 past seasons of excellence, then you've come to the right place because we've compiled the official blooper videos shared by FX Networks. Unfortunately, there's didn't appear to be one for the first season, but here's a look at Seasons 2-5:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 2 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoN7z1QjiXE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 3 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BL3hThrTLy4&t=5s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 4 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfSjLT_n5LU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 5 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVd6BaBiTdc)

With the sixth season video not posted yet, here's a look at Seasons 7-8"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 7 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpZfk01Pxw4&t=3s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 8 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yvbkgBZzgY)

And then interestingly enough, we don't have ones for Seasons 9-10, with Seasons 11 & 12 featured on one video followed by Seasons 13 & 14:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 11 and 12 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jI-2fjYYL94&t=5s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 13 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2tfgsKrLTNg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia | Season 14 Blooper Reel | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wgr01hYOrF8&t=359s)

Earlier this week, McElhenney announced that his, Howerton, Day & Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast will be offering a companion video podcast series that will also offer fans a personal look back at the series episode-by-episode- with a ton of extras in-between. In the following clip, the trio discusses why the idea of a video podcast is a bad one on a number of levels. But since this is the "Always Sunny" universe, you know how that ends up, right?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Video Podcast Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7ON-LSl54g)