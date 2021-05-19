It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Watch Party, Video Honor "Mac Week"

Earlier this week, FX Networks announced that this week had been officially designated "Mac Week" in honor of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and its badass-bouncer-in-his-own-mind. Since that time, his real-life counterpart Rob McElhenney has been having a pretty good run of things. Already riding high off of great critical and viewer reactions to the second season of Mythic Quest, news broke that McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) would be teaming with FX Networks for the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, shining a spotlight on the Welsh football (soccer) club the two purchased. But now it's time to shift the attention back to Mac, first with a heads-up about a live-tweet watch party FX on Hulu has planned for Thursday night at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT. What's on the agenda? How about S07E10 "How Mac Got Fat" and S13E10 "Mac Finds His Pride"?

Here's a brief preview of both episodes on tap for Thursday evening, beginning with a look at how Mac got fat and then got jacked :

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 7, Episode 10 "How Mac Got Fat": Mac tells a priest why his recent weight gain is The Gang's fault and not his; The Gang's bar achieves a success level it has never seen, and only lowly Charlie takes it seriously. Directed by Randall Einhorn & Matt Shakman, and written by Scott Marder & Mehar Sethi.

Now here's a look back at Mac's dance scene from the Season 13 finale:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 13, Episode 10 "Mac Finds His Pride": Frank tries to recruit Mac for the Gang's Gay Pride Parade float, but Mac is distraught over finding out what kind of gay man he's supposed to be and if he should come out to his father. Directed by Todd Biermann, and written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day.

Now here's a look a the announcement post from earlier today:

This Watch Party is going to be totally badass. We're live-tweeting 'How Mac Got Fat' and 'Mac Finds His Pride' on #FXonHulu tomorrow at 6pm ET / 3pm PT for #StreamingDay. Join us as #MacWeek rages on. #SunnyFXX pic.twitter.com/1nJWdC5vVQ — It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) May 19, 2021

But we like to think of Ronald "Mac" McDonald as the "certified badass" he believes himself to be? Need proof? Check out the compilation video below as Mac makes his case for pure awesomeness: