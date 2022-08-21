J.J. Abrams Loses Apple TV+ Series; "Overlook," "Speed Racer" Update

Okay, just so we can start things off on a positive note? J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot still has a "Constantine," "Madame X," and Fledgling still in varying degrees of development (for now?) over at Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO/HBO Max. And according to Deadline Hollywood's exclusive reporting, Netflix is looking to release "The Shining" spinoff series Overlook instead of HBO Max. And on the Apple TV+ side, there's still the series adaptation of Scott Turow's novel Presumed Innocent (with David E. Kelley) in play, as well as a live-action series based on "Speed Racer" still in active development. With that said, Abrams' Bad Robot has also lost another project, with DH reporting that Apple TV+ is not moving forward on the limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends after Jennifer Garner (who's currently filming Apple TV+'s limited series The Last Thing He Told Me, produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine), though reps for Apple, Bad Robot, WBTV, and Garner declined to comment for DH's report. Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot are expected to shop the series to a new home after reportedly multiple scripts are in place to present.

The move comes after rumors of some rough relations between Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Discovery, beginning with the multimedia pulling the plug on the reportedly $250 million+ sci-fi drama. In addition, there has been some tension when it comes to the DCU properties that Bad Robot has had in development over the past several years. The above-mentioned "Constantine" and "Madame X" series were meant to be a part of a larger "Justice League Dark" universe. Earlier this month, an article reported that "Constantine" producers have scouted filming locations while looking "to start shooting in early 2023." Previously, Deadline Hollywood's "The Dish" reported that the dark reboot of Constantine (written by British writer Guy Bolton) was reportedly "on solid ground and moving along," with the project "set around a diverse lead" (following Matt Ryan's 2014 NBC series run & The CW's Arrowverse; and Keanu Reeves' 2005 film).