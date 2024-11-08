Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, joker, The Penguin

James Gunn: "Absolutely No Truth" to Those Joker Series Rumors

DC Studios' James Gunn made it clear that there is "absolutely no truth" to the rumors of a Joker series - with or without Barry Keoghan.

It's not like the idea of having Barry Keoghan (Peaky Blinders) playing the Joker in a streaming series set within the universe of Matt Reeves' Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman isn't a damn fascinating one – especially now that we've gotten to see what Keoghan has to offer in other projects. In fact, that's the direction that we thought Reeves was going in when there were rumblings some time back about a series based in and around Arkham Asylum. Apparently, that very cool idea suddenly became reported news over the past few days – with Gunn too busy with filming to address the rumors when they first began making noise. But he's found some time to breathe, at least just long enough to let everyone know that there is "absolutely no truth" to the rumors and that a Joker series isn't being discussed or has even been brought up.

Here's a look at Gunn's official social media response shutting down the rumors:

With only one episode remaining on DC Studios, Showrunner Lauren LeFranc, and EPs Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark's Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin, it would be safe to say that the HBO series has proven to be a hit with critics and viewers alike. But what about the future? We know that Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman 2 is on the way, with Farrell's Oz and Milioti's Sofia reportedly set to return. But based on the success of the spinoff series, could we be looking at Reeves's Epic Batman Crime Saga including more shows in the future – maybe even The Penguin Season 2?

"I can tell you this: we would love to be able to do more. But I can also say that we are already talking to HBO about [more]," Reeves shared during a recent interview with The Wrap. "The opportunity of being able to then, on HBO, go and explore characters that wouldn't be able to have that kind of real estate creatively, as we were able to do with Oz, that is something that we are talking to HBO about. They're very excited about that idea. That's something that we really, really hope we're going to be able to do," he continued before adding, "We've got 'The Batman.' We've got 'The Penguin.' And who knows what's next."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!