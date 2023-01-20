James Gunn Has Perfect Response to Jason Momoa/DCU Meeting Video Turns out we almost missed DC Studios co-head James Gunn's reaction to the video Jason Momoa posted yesterday after his DCU meeting.

Just when you think the dumpster fires of random speculation surrounding the long-term DCU planning that DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran have been working on couldn't rage any higher or hotter, Jason Momoa enters the scene with an Instagram Stories video that dumped a whole lot more gasoline on them. Leaving a meeting with Gunn, Safran, and (apparently) Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) head David Zaslav, Momoa was clearly excited about the "great" news that was shared with him (no surprise, he couldn't spill any details), and made his excitement more than known. Well, it turns out we almost missed Gunn's response to Momoa's video… six words that pretty much say it all:

Here's a look at Gunn's original Twitter response, followed by a follow-up from Gunn when someone chose to remind him what day of the month it is (from a wonderfully passive-aggressive place, of course):

Never a dull moment with Jason. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 20, 2023

And just in case anyone's wondering, Gunn is well aware of what today's date is and that the month isn't over yet:

As you can see from the screencaps below from the video that he posted on Thursday, Momoa referenced being as excited leaving his WBD/DCU meeting that day as he was four years ago. And though he couldn't divulge any details, Momoa offered Gunn, Safran & Zaslav a lot of love for the "really great news" he had received. And just to drive the point home that some excellent Momoa news should be on the way soon, the actor ended the video by blowing kisses to the future. Personally? I'm voting for a Momoa-led Lobo streaming series…

DC Studios: Superman/Batman Updates

To no one's surprise, the future of The Man of Steel is at the top of a lot of DCU fans' lists when it comes to wanting more intel on who the new Superman will be for the Gunn-penned feature film. And while that alone would be pressure enough, throw into the mix that the person would be taking over for Henry Cavill, and you can imagine the need is being felt to get this right. So when someone on Twitter tweeted the rumor that Jacob Elordi (Euphoria) was being considered last week, Gunn used the opportunity to offer an overall update and some clarity on the film and casting. "My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn't. We'll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won't be one of them," Gunn tweeted in response. Here's a look at Gunn's tweet offering a reality check regarding the future of The Man of Steel:

My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn't. We'll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won't be one of them. 🧜‍♂️ https://t.co/2SGWV2RSI7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 13, 2023

"They [Gunn and Safran] have been great. […] We're actually supposed to meet in the next few weeks because they want to talk to me about the broad plan, and then they want to hear the BatVerse plan. We're just getting together to talk about all of that. Look, I'm excited to hear what they're going to do. The BatVerse thing, as James has said, and as Peter has said, is kind of its own thing they're letting us do," Reeves shared with Collider during an interview earlier this month in support of the 15th anniversary of Cloverfield, revealing that he would be meeting with the DC Studios co-heads shortly.

One of the main focuses of the meeting is to compare notes as a way of making sure that future plans aren't "crashing into each other" moving forward. "I had this dream for the way I wanted that to play out, and that's part of what I'm going to be talking to them about in a few weeks. They're going to be talking to me about what they're doing in their ten-year plan or certainly what's in the near future as well so that we can understand that we're not—it's air traffic control—we don't want to be crashing into each other. We want to support each other," Reeves explained. "I'm super excited. I'm really excited to hear about what they're doing and to be working with them. It's going to be cool."