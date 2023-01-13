The Batman Universe/DCU: Matt Reeves Meeting with Gunn, Safran Soon Matt Reeves will be meeting with DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran "in the next few weeks" to discuss The Batman Universe & the DCU.

Yesterday, we had a chance to check in with The Batman mastermind Matt Reeves to see how things were going with showrunner Lauren LeFranc & HBO Max's upcoming Farrell & Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin as well as his visions for the BatVerse moving forward (with The Batman 2, Arkham Asylum & GCPD spinoff series, and more). Of course, Reeves' growing BatVerse also comes at a time when DC Studios heads James Gunn & Peter Safran are mapping out their 10-year-plan for the DCU. Well, it looks like Reeves, Gunn & Safran will be meeting "in the next few weeks" to discuss the "broad plan" for the DCU and how the BatVerse will work with/alongside it.

"They [Gunn and Safran] have been great. […] We're actually supposed to meet in the next few weeks because they want to talk to me about the broad plan, and then they want to hear the BatVerse plan. We're just getting together to talk about all of that. Look, I'm excited to hear what they're going to do. The BatVerse thing, as James has said, and as Peter has said, is kind of its own thing they're letting us do," Reeves shared with Collider during an interview in support of the 15th anniversary of Cloverfield.

And one of the main focuses of the meeting is to compare notes as a way of making sure that future plans aren't "crashing into each other" moving forward. "I had this dream for the way I wanted that to play out, and that's part of what I'm going to be talking to them about in a few weeks. They're going to be talking to me about what they're doing in their ten-year plan or certainly what's in the near future as well so that we can understand that we're not—it's air traffic control—we don't want to be crashing into each other. We want to support each other," Reeves explained. "I'm super excited. I'm really excited to hear about what they're doing and to be working with them. It's going to be cool."

"There's actually a whole little fabric of things we're wanting to do, the way we're doing with [the] Penguin and how that comes back into how that will lead into the sequel, and what that sequel is going to be," Reeves shared earlier when addressing where the spinoff series fits in terms of the theatrical side of things and if it will be "essential viewing" for folks wanting to have a better understanding of what's to come in a The Batman sequel. As for what the future holds, Reeves seems excited in a way that vibes like there's more on the horizon than the projects previously confirmed to be in some level of development. "There are some other things we have planned too. […] The 'BatVerse' of what we're doing has me very, very excited, and I'm very passionate about it. So I'm excited."