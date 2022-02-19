James Gunn on Why He "Would Never" Direct Live-Action Rick and Morty

And so the Rick and Morty/James Gunn mystery continued into its seventh day, as a second Rick (a Rick Variant?) found its way onto the set. But what makes today different? It appears Gunn has started taking a much more hands-on approach to the investigation now that HBO Max's Peacemaker has wrapped its first season run (feels good writing "first season"), and what better way to do that than to start looking at (and crossing off) suspects? Following up on responses to the tweets you'll see below, Gunn was able to clear Pom Klementieff and Chris Pratt because whoever is doing it would have to be on set before Gunn. But Gunn was still keeping a question mark next to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige's name, which then also brought up the very real possibility that this is a coordinated attack between Rick and Morty, members of the production crew, and members of the cast (and possibly Feige). But in the middle of all of this, we also learned just how much Gunn loves & respects Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo. When asked if he would direct a live-action version of the Adult Swim series, Gunn didn't waste time shooting down the idea with some seriously high praise. "I would never. I just couldn't. The animated series is just so beautiful & perfect I would never touch it. One of the greatest TV shows ever," Gunn responded. Though you notice he didn't say anything about guest-writing and/or guest-directing an episode? Hmmm…

Here's a look at the evidence Gunn shared earlier today from the set on Friday. Following that, Gunn begins to size up the suspects and cross some of this list. From there, we have Gunn explaining why he has no interest in going anywhere near "one of the greatest TV shows ever" with a live-action movie adaptation:

Forgot to post this yesterday, I was so busy trying to complete the week of filming on #GotGVol3 with a very special guest star! 😏 DAY 7. Rick 2 has shown up. Still no idea who is doing this to my cart. #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/zVpX6QSdoB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet

It's definitely not Chris as he's not here every day. It has to be a crew member, and it has to be one who is on set before me. https://t.co/VUsKB4Qzy5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I would never. I just couldn't. The animated series is just so beautiful & perfect I would never touch it. One of the greatest TV shows ever. #RickandMorty https://t.co/t3PcQX9a9f — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 19, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: