James Gunn to Fans Wanting Snyderverse Sold: "Netflix Hasn't Asked" Though he addressed the matter in February, DC Studios' James Gunn responded again to a Snyderverse fan asking if it's been sold to Netflix.

If you've been following along with our coverage of how things have been going with DC Studios co-heads James Gunn & Peter Safran's first wave of films and series ("Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters") comprising their new DCU, you know about the whole #sellthesnyderversetonetflix deal. They're the contingent of Zack Snyder fans who will not accept anything short of Snyder either being handed the keys to the DCU or Warner Bros. Discovery investing millions more to keep the "Snyderverse" active. They weren't thrilled with the disrespect that they felt Snyder was shown before WBD's regime change, and their attitudes didn't get much better once David Zaslav took over and named Gunn & Safran to lead the DCU into the future. Some even go so far as believing that the whole Henry Cavill situation was part of some "bigger plan" to essentially erase any trace of Snyder from the DCU. Of course, Gunn responded to the "wackiest hashtag ever" with several key points that pretty much dissected the arguments. But apparently, not everyone got the memo (or chose to ignore it)…

Hijacking what was an otherwise rather enjoyable "Caturday" Instagram post (with some dog guest stars this week), Gunn was asked if they're "sold Snyderverse to Netflix yet?" Well, it would appear the streamer's interest hasn't changed a month after someone last checked in, with Gunn responding, "Netflix hasn't asked for it."

Here's a look back to last month, when Gunn responded to being tagged with the hashtag #sellthesnyderversetonetflix (it's exactly what you think it would be) by easily making the case for why it might just be the "wackiest hashtag ever."

"I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn't expressed any such interest (although we've discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn't expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he's doing (and, yes, we too have talked)," Gunn wrote in the first of two tweets, once again countering conspiracies with cold, hard facts. In fact, the two have been in contact with one another – and guess what?!? They got along. "He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He's a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world-building he's doing now," Gunn added with a second tweet. Once again, using the truth as a stake to the heart of utter nonsense.