Posted in: DC Universe, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman

James Gunn Updates Superman Costume, "So Different" Creature Commandos

James Gunn on if you'll be seeing the Superman: Legacy costume anytime soon and how things are looking with Creature Commandos.

When he's not trying to remember how to get access back to his Facebook account (we feel your pain) or dealing with another round of folks digging up old posts from over a decade ago, DC Studios' co-head James Gunn is actually doing some pretty important stuff. For us, it's all about offering updates on the upcoming television & film projects that are on the way from his & co-head Peter Safran's news DCU – especially now that we'll be seeing a more integrated media universe between the big and small screens. With that in mind, we have quick updates on both the Gunn-written & directed Superman: Legacy and the upcoming animated series based on writer J. M. DeMatteis & artist Pat Broderick's Creature Commandos to pass along. First up, for those of you expecting a look at the new Superman costume dropping anytime soon – Gunn has a reality check: "Not even slightly close to doing that." Here's a look:

First introduced in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980) by DeMatteis & Broderick, Creature Commandos focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. And Gunn made it clear that work on it is still underway and not being impacted by the strikes. "It's animated, so it's separate from the strike. We're working on it." And based on his follow-up, Gunn's excitement over it continues to grow – with the writer/director adding, "I love it. I think it's going to be so different than what people expect."

Set for a Summer 2025 premiere, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars (so far) David Corenswet (Hollywood) set as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho. The role call for Max's Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo set as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot & Weasel, and Steve Agee returning as John Economos. The animated series was cast with voice actors who are also expected to play their characters in any live-action projects down the road.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!