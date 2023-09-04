Posted in: DC Universe, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: Batman, dc studios, dcu, facebook, james gunn

James Gunn Answers "Broad Assumptions" About Batman/Facebook Account

James Gunn responded to the rumblings that he deactivated his personal Facebook account over old Batman comments that resurfaced.

Anyone who's been following DC Studios co-head and Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn over the course of his career knows that he doesn't hesitate to reach out on social media to engage with the fans and the professional community. During those engagements, Gunn tends to be pretty blunt & honest when it comes to what he personally likes and doesn't like. So when you ascend to the position of being in charge of rebuilding Warner Bros. Discovery's DCU – and one of the major projects you have lined up is a new cinematic adventure for the Caped Crusader – any comments you made about past takes on Batman are going to be brought back to life. And that's what's been going on lately, with Facebook comments from Gunn from 2022 being screencapped &shared on social media – with the over 10-year-old comments being used by some to argue against Gunn & co-head Peter Safran's DCU plans. At the time, Gunn shared his thoughts on Michael Keaton's Batman ("a ridiculous voice"), Tim Burton's film ("one of the most boring films ever"), Jack Nicholson's Joker, and Christopher Nolan's first two Batman films ("I have problems with both of Nolan's films – I don't think either one is classic, and I don't even really think 'Batman Begins' is good").

As a result of the uproar, Gunn deactivated his personal Facebook page – or, at least, that was what was being reported. Earlier today, Gunn shared that someone attempted to access his Facebook account, resulting in Facebook hiding the account until Gunn can secure his page. But Gunn admits that might be a problem considering how long it's been since he was active on the social media service. "What happens… and then the broad assumptions made by certain sites. I haven't been on FB in so long I don't even know how to answer the questions to get back on," wrote Gunn as the caption to an Instagram post that included a screencap of the notification he received from The Facebook Security Team, followed by a screencap of an article claiming that Gunn shut down his personal account over the resurfaced Batman comments:

